Rs 500 Cr Black Money, 50 Kg Stashed In 100 Lockers In Jaipur, Claims BJP MP Kirodi Meena

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP leader Kirodi Meena Friday alleged that Rs 500 crore black money and 50 kg gold are stashed in 100 private lockers in Jaipur and demanded the police to open them. Addressing a press conference, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed that the lockers were located at the office of a local firm and later marched to the said premises.

Later in the day, the BJP leader claimed that teams of the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate reached the firm to examine the matter.

There is no immediate confirmation from the two agencies.

Kirodi Meena claimed that 50 of the lockers were functional and 10 of them belonged to some officials.

“Black money made from the government recruitment paper leak scam, the state information technology department scam and the Jal Jeevan Mission scam is there in the lockers”, Meena alleged.

मेरी मांग पर पुलिस ने लॉकर सील कर दिए हैं। संबंधित एजेंसी को सूचना दे दी है और सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिसकर्मी तैनात कर दिए हैं। इस कार्रवाई के बाद धरना स्थगित कर दिया है। जल्द ही भ्रष्टाचार से अर्जित किया गया काला धन आमजन के सामने आएगा। pic.twitter.com/H2uv0AJSGl — Dr.Kirodi Lal Meena (@DrKirodilalBJP) October 13, 2023

He remained at the firm’s office in a commercial building on MI Road for nearly two hours and demanded that officials of the police and the income tax departments and other agencies intervene and open the lockers.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: On ED team reached Ganpati Plaza private lockers for investigation, BJP MP (Rajya Sabha) Dr Kirodi Lal Meena says, "I did a press conference 15-20 days ago in which I reiterated DoIT scam…Not only CP Singh's black money and gold are here but 100… pic.twitter.com/DCYXN8pROC — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 13, 2023

While Meena was at the firm’s office, police reached the spot. While talking to reporters there, the BJP MP claimed that the main gate of the firm has been sealed by police for security purposes.

Prior to this, the BJP MP alleged that Congress leader Dinesh Khodaniya and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Spardha Choudhary were involved in the appointment of Babulal Katara as a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Katara had leaked question papers, he alleged.

Katara has already been arrested and interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a paper leak case.

Meena claimed that Khodaniya, who was close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was behind the paper leak cases and got Katara appointed as RPSC member.

He alleged that Choudhary, who was formerly associated with the Congress, was also linked to Katara.

(With PTI inputs)

