New Delhi: Women in rural Rajasthan are leading the way in building innovative solutions in agriculture. They currently helm around 20 government-approved startups in the state in this field-five in organic farming, two in dairy and 13 in other agro-based industries. This is in keeping with the momentum across the country, wherein women lead 173 agricultural startups.Also Read - Jaipur Airport Security Ask IPS Officer To Open His Bag. You'll Never Guess What They Found Inside

(The article has not been edited by India.com staff)