Sachin Pilot Holds Hunger Strike In Fight Against Ashok Gehlot Amid Congress’ Warning

New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday sat on a day-long hunger strike to protest against “inaction” by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over corruption in the state. With months away from Rajasthan Assembly Election, Pilot hopes to put pressure on Ashok Gehlot government to take action against the corrupt practices by the previous BJP-led government in the state.

Pilot continued to go on with the protest even though Congress had warned the party leader to discuss the matter internally. Congress’s Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said Sachin Pilot’s day-long fast is “against the party interests”. “Pilot’s fast is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public,” Randhawa said.

