Fresh Trouble For Rajasthan Congress, Pilot Says Will Hold Hunger Strike In Stir Against Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi: Fresh political crisis is now brewing for Rajasthan Congress as party MLA Sachin Pilot levelled allegations against his colleague and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In a press conference, Pilot on Sunday said he had written numerous times to Ashok Gehlot against previous Vasundhara Raje-led government and corruption but he got no reply.

Pilot said he will sit on a one-day hunger strike in a stir against “corruption” since no action has been taken so far. “On April 11, I will do a one-day hunger strike to mark my words that action should be taken against corruption in the state so that the public does not feel that we are not doing any work or we have not fulfilled any of our promises,” Pilot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“I wrote a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot and said that elections are coming and we must show the public that there is no difference between our promises and our work. But I have not received any answer from the CM yet,” Sachin Pilot said.

Pilot said, “In Rajasthan, we are neither using them nor misusing the investigating agencies. Our workers and public should not think that we don’t fulfil our promises.”

