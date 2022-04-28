New Delhi: Days after election strategist Prashant Kishor turned down Sonia Gandhi’s offer to join the party as part of its ‘Empowered Action Group’ (EAG), the grand old party is staring at another crisis as Sachin Pilot, has reportedly said the party high command that he wants to become Rajasthan’s Chief Minister ‘without any delay’, NDTV reported quoting sources.Also Read - Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hosts Dinner For MLAs, Sachin Pilot Not In Attendance

The development comes as the Assembly elections are due in the state. If reports are to be believed, Pilot has told Sonia and Priyanka that the party will face a debacle in the same way as Punjab if there is any delay in the change of guard. For the unversed, the Congress party has suffered a humiliating defeat in Punjab Assembly elections where Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as the Chief Minister, months before polls.

Pilot’s Revolt Against Gehlot Not New

In 2020, Pilot along with 18 MLAs had revolted against the chief minister Gehlot last year over his style of functioning. However, after attempts to assuage Pilot failed, the Congress had removed Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit chief. His loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were also sacked from the state cabinet.

PK Turns Down Offer to Join Congress

On April 26, poll strategist Prashant Kishor turned down an offer to join the Congress. Kishor was in talks with senior Congress leaders along with Sonia Gandhi, and Digvijaya Singh for the last few days wherein he had suggested a series of measures to revive the party which has faced humiliating losses in multiple elections.

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

“I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms”, tweeted Kishor.