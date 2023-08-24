Top Recommended Stories

  • ‘Salute Chandrayaan-3 Passengers’: Rajasthan Sports Minister’s Gaffe Cracks Up Internet

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna was heavily trolled by netizens for congratulating the non-existent passengers of Chandrayaan-3 which successfully landed on the moon.

Published: August 24, 2023 9:59 AM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Chandrayaan-3, chandrayaan 3
Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna made a major gaffe while expressing happiness on Chandrayaan's successfull landing on the moon.

New Delhi: India scripted history on Wednesday as Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s third lunar mission, landed successfully on the moon. Political leaders, celebrities, and sports personalities in the country and across the world congratulated India on achieving a historic feat. Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna had also jumped in and expressed his happiness over India’s historic Chandrayaan-3’s successful lunar landing but he made a major gaffe while doing so. Chandna was heavily trolled by netizens for congratulating the non-existent passengers of the spacecraft.

“We were successful and made a safe landing, I salute all our passengers who have been sent in Chandrayaan,” Ashok Chandna said while speaking to the media.


