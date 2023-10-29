Home

Sangaria Assembly Election: BJP’s Gurdeep Singh Hopes Victory While Congress Looks To Rebound

While the BJP hopes to win the state from the Congress, the grand old party feels that the Congress guarantees and the OBC representation are a major hit among the public, thus it is hoping to make a comeback in the state polls.

Sangaria Assembly Election 2023: The election for Sangaria Assembly Constituency in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 this year. Sangaria comes under Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan State. The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Assembly Constituency will be held on December 3.

In 2018, Gurdeep Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shabnam Godara of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 6,538 votes. Gurdeep Singh secured 99064 votes while 92526 votes were polled in favour of Shabnam Godara. This year, the BJP has again fielded Gurdeep Singh Shahpini from the constituency while the Congress and AAP have not declared their contestant yet.

While the BJP hopes to win the state from the Congress, the grand old party is eyeing for a second consecutive term. It has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state and also announced seven guarantees. It feels that the guarantees and the OBC representation are a major hit among the public, thus it is hoping to make a comeback in the state polls.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is rescheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

