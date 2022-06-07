Jodhpur: Section 144 was on Tuesday imposed after fresh clashes broke out between two groups in Rajasthan’ Jodhpur. An incident of stone-pelting was also reported in the area after which a heavy police force has been deployed in the locality.Also Read - Mangaluru: Section 144 Imposed Around Juma Masjid After Discovery of 'Temple-Like Structure' Inside The Mosque

Police said three people have been arrested in the incident after clashes broke out between two groups in Jodhpur. There have been reports of minor injuries to some people.

As per reports, the clash broke out due to an argument between two people. Soon, a crowd gathered at the spot.

After receiving information about the clash, police soon reached the spot, dispersed the crowd, and brought the situation under control.

A similar incident has also happened last month when violent communal clashes erupt in the region on the eve of Akshaya Tritiya at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur. The clash started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle.