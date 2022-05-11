Jaipur/Rajasthan: Days after a violent clash broke out between two communities, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government imposed section 144 in the Bharatpur district. Besides, the area around the location where the violence erupted has been marked as a high-security zone. On the other hand, additional forces have also been called from Dholpur for the search operation. For the unversed, tension gripped Bharatpur after a violent clash broke out between two communities late on Monday. Police said that clashes erupted following a court order in a 2013 case. Notably, clashes in 2013 broke out between two communities over meat shops in the vicinity. At that time, the administration intervened and ordered closure of the meat shops. After this, people from both sides moved the court.Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Approves Financial Packages For Infra, Other Schemes
Section 144 in Bharatpur: Key Points
Also Read - 11 Cops From Punjab Booked For 'Abducting' Rajasthan Man On Drugs Charges Also Read - Woman Accuses Rajasthan Minister's Son of Raping Her Multiple Times, Delhi Police Files Zero FIR
- In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, the administration is maintaining a vigil on the houses from the rooftop via drones. During the search operation earlier, a huge stock of empty bottles and stones were recovered from the roofs of houses around the spot.
- Officials said strict action will be taken against owners of houses where bottles and stones are found.
- Police said that stone pelting was reported and several vehicles were damaged during the violence. Police sealed the Mathura Gate area to deal with the perpetrators.
- A heavy contingent of police has been stationed in view of the tense situation. Police force has been deployed in every corner of the city to avert any untoward incident.
- Police officers are appealing to the people to maintain peace and order by conducting flag marches. The administration has also decided to open a temporary post at the spot. The police administration is keeping a close watch on every activity in the city and district.
- On Monday, the court slapped a fine on one of the two parties. At this, members of the other community broke out into celebrations leading to clashes.
- Police rushed to the area and took control of the situation. Several people were taken into custody on charges of unleashing violence.