Jaipur/Rajasthan: Days after a violent clash broke out between two communities, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government imposed section 144 in the Bharatpur district. Besides, the area around the location where the violence erupted has been marked as a high-security zone. On the other hand, additional forces have also been called from Dholpur for the search operation. For the unversed, tension gripped Bharatpur after a violent clash broke out between two communities late on Monday. Police said that clashes erupted following a court order in a 2013 case. Notably, clashes in 2013 broke out between two communities over meat shops in the vicinity. At that time, the administration intervened and ordered closure of the meat shops. After this, people from both sides moved the court.

Section 144 in Bharatpur: Key Points