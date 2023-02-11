Home

Section 144 Imposed in Rajasthan’s Dausa Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit: Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed in Rajasthan’s Dausa: According to the official order, Section 144 is to be followed from 8:00 AM on Sunday to 8:00 PM on Sunday night.

The decision to impose section 144 has been taken in view of the security arrangement of PM Modi.

Jaipur: PM Modi will visit Rajasthan on Sunday as he is scheduled to inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa on February 12. The programme is being organised by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Ahead of his visit, section 144 has been imposed in the town and a three-tier security cordon has also been arranged by the officials.

Giving details, Dausa district collector Kamar Chaudhary said the administration has imposed section 144 in Dausa district. According to the official order, Section 144 is to be followed from 8:00 AM on Sunday to 8:00 PM on Sunday night.

The decision has been taken in view of the security arrangement of PM Modi.

Check List of Restrictions:

Giving details, Kamar Chowdhary said no major event will be organized in the district before and after PM Modi’s visit.

Drone cameras will not be allowed in the area.

Instructions have been given to the local police to ensure compliance of section 144.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday, with the new stretch set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

PM Modi will also launch road development projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore from Dausa and will visit Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the India’s longest with the length of 1,386 km. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours, it said.

The expressway will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

