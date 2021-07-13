Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has imposed preventions under Section 144 CrPC, prohibiting any kind of gathering of four or more people in concerned area in the two kilometre-stretch between India-Pakistan border and Sriganganagar, Karanpur, Raisingh Nagar, Anupgarh and Gharsana blocks, till 11th September, as a security measure.Also Read - Lightning Strikes Kill 71 in UP, MP & Rajasthan, PM Modi Announces Compensation For Victims

As per an order issued by District Magistrate – Sriganganagar, no movement of people will be allowed between 7 pm-6 am in these areas. No crackers should be burst or band to be played in these hours either. Farmers will have to take permission from Border Post officer/Armed force officer in their respective areas.

