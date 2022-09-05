Jaipur: One person died and another went missing when a boat capsized at Nevta dam in Jaipur during a selfie attempt, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred Saturday evening at Nevta dam when three friends, Suresh Gurjar, Saksham Tambi, and Gaurav went boating there.Also Read - Rajasthan: Class 12 Student Kills Mother Over Sale Of Goat, Hides Body In Tin Box

The body of the deceased, Suresh, was recovered, while Saksham is still missing, they said. Two of them managed to come out by swimming, police said. In the middle of the water, they started taking selfies, and the boat capsized, Sez Police Station SHO Satpal Singh said. Also Read - Amit Shah Instructs Delhi Police To Make ‘Forensic Investigation’ Mandatory For Crimes With Over 6 Years In Jail

Gaurav and the boat operator managed to swim back to the land, while Suresh and Saksham drowned. Suresh’s body was recovered on Sunday, and a search is on for Saksham, who is feared dead. Also Read - Project Gharana: Jaipur Boy Raises Rs 5 Lakh in 3 Weeks, Builds Shipping Container Home For Homeless

(With PTI Inputs)