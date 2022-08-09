Rajasthan: Joy returned to this family nearly after 54 years of marriage when Gopichand and his wife welcomed their first child in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Monday. Their family is complete now with the birth of the new baby. This septuagenarian couple, 75-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman got their first child with the help of IVF (InVitro Fertilisation) technology. Doctors claim this to be the first such case in the state.Also Read - IVF Consultation: 6 Questions You Should Ask Your Doctor on First IVF Appointment

Dr Pankaj Gupta said that both the child and the mother are doing fine. The weight of the child is about 3.5 kgs. "There are only a few cases of children being born at this age across the country. This is probably the first case of Rajasthan when a 75-year-old man and 70-year-old woman have got a child," he said.

About the septuagenarian couple

Gopichand, the proud father, is a former soldier of Nuhaniya village of Jhunjhunu, who was shot in the leg during the Bangladesh war. An elated Gopichand said, "Happy that we can take our family forward as I am the only son of my father Nainu Singh."

About one-and-a-half years ago, Gopichand approached the fertility centre through his relative. Chandravati Devi, his wife was able to conceive nine months ago in the third attempt through the IVF. While there was happiness, there was an element of fear also due to the advanced age of the mother. But finally on Monday, they delivered a healthy baby boy.

It’s been 40 years since Gopichand retired from the Army. Gopi Singh was also shot in the Bangladesh war. It is a matter of coincidence that Colonel Reena Yadav, the doctor who performed Chandravati’s caesarean operation, is also a soldier.

According to Gupta, a law was passed by Parliament recently which came into effect from June 2022. According to it, no IVF infertility centre will be able to provide treatment to women and men above 50 years. But the stars were in favour of the couple as they were lucky to have had conceived just before the law came into force.

While this might one of the first cases in Rajasthan, however, with IVF technology, many elderly couples in the country and world have become parents even at the age of 70-80 years.

(With IANS inputs)