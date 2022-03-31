Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have arrested three persons in Chittorgarh district’s Nimbahera town and seized 12 kg explosives and other materials used for making bombs from them, officials said on Thursday. A preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested individuals — Zubair, Altmas and Saiful, are associated with the Al Sufa organisation that operates near Ratlam and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.Also Read - Rajasthan Doctor Suicide Case: Senior Police Officer Removed, SHO Suspended

They were arrested while they were moving in a Bolero car that had a Madhya Pradesh registration number plate. It is being said that they were going to Jaipur along with explosive materials from Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh). An FIR has been registered in this regard at the Sadar police station of Nimbahera.

After interrogation of the accused, three more persons from Tonk and Chittorgarh have also been detained in this case. It was revealed during the questioning that there was a conspiracy of a serial blast in Jaipur, and the arrested individuals were supposed to hand over the explosives to other members of their group.

On the basis of this investigation, five other persons have also been taken into custody from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Officials suspect there were probably plans to carry out serial blasts at three places.

Meanwhile, the ATS team at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh has reportedly taken 2 persons into its custody for questioning.

The National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau are also following this case due to the possibility of the three arrested accused being linked to a terrorist organisation.

Officials said the questioning of the three arrested individuals is underway, and “there is a possibility of them being a part of sleeper cells”.