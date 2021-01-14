Jaipur: As many as seven persons died and several others were taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Roopwas area of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. Also Read - MP Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs to 20; Probe on, 4 Suspended

Police said that the victims had consumed spurious liquor on Tuesday and complained of vomiting and diarrhea. They were admitted to a hospital where three of the men died on Wednesday, while four others reportedly died later.

Some are still undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

Excise Commissioner Jogaram has left for Bharatpur from Jaipur. Department officials responsible for laxity are likely to face the music, according to reports.

(With inputs from PTI)