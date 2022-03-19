Barmer: Parts of India is going to experience severe heatwave in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department. According to the weather department, there will be severe heatwave conditions at isolated pockets in West Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. Barmer in Rajasthan recorded the highest temperature across India at 43.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.Also Read - Heatwave To Continue In 9 Districts Of Madhya Pradesh For Next 2 Days, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu and Jodhpur recorded 42.2 deg C, 42 deg C, 41.8 deg C and 41 deg C respectively, while the day temperature in Ajmer and Jaipur was 39.9 deg C and 38.2 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department. Also Read - Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Thunderstorm, Rainfall In THESE States For Next 2 Days

2. Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated to some parts of Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during next 48 hours; over Gujarat state, Telangana during next 24 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 18, 2022

Also Read - 2 Kids Dead, 40 Injured as School Bus Meets With Accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Heatwave conditions persist in parts of Madhya Pradesh

Outbreak of extreme heat is also likely to increase in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh for the next two days. Serious heatwave conditions prevailed in Narmadapuram and Khargone with mercury ascending to 43 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in Madhya Pradesh. Similar circumstances were seen in Rajgarh, Dhar, Ratlam.

The maximum temperature reached 39 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees better than average, while the minimum temperature floated at 18 degrees Celsius, which was ordinary, in Bhopal.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were 38.4 degrees Celsius, three better than average, and 22.6 degrees Celsius, five better than average, separately in Indore.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were at 37.9 degrees Celsius and 20.8 degrees Celsius separately in Jabalpur, while in Gwalior, they were at 37 degrees Celsius and 17.9 degrees Celsius individually.