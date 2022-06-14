Barmer: Several parts of Rajasthan’s Barmer witnessed extreme waterlogging due to the incessant heavy showers that continued for around 3-4- hours on Monday. The city was flooded with rain water causing hindrance in the daily functioning of the residents. A video emerged on the internet showing the disruption caused due to flooding and water logging in the streets.Also Read - Rajasthan: People From Various Communities Block Highway, Demand 12% Reservation in Jobs

#WATCH | Rajasthan: As heavy rainfall continues to lash Barmer, severe waterlogging is witnessed in several parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/gVIzYmybGU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 14, 2022

While on one hand the people heaved a sigh of relief from the scorching temperatures amid the ongoing heatwave, the heavy rains subsequent waterlogging led to new hurdles for residents. Few homes were inundated with rain water as well.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with lightening and gusty winds is expected to continue in Rajasthan today as well.