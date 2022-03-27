New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Ram Kumar Verma on Sunday demanded CBI Or SIT probe in the gang-rape incident in Dausa where a Congress MLA’s son has been booked amongst the five accused.Also Read - Rajasthan MLA's Son Among 5 Booked For Gang-Rape of Minor Girl: Police

Deepak Meena, son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh assembly constituency in Alwar district, and four others were booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl belonging to Dausa district in the state. Also Read - 2 Killed, 8 Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Ram Kumar Verma said the incident and “such atrocities” happening in the state was “shameful”. “The condition of Rajasthan is so bad that such incidents happen every day with our sisters and daughters. Such atrocities happening is shameful. There are five friends including an MLA’s son. The MLA’s son has been arrested, but the attitude of the Rajasthan government is unfair while investigating the matter, and efforts are made to dilute the investigation,” Ram Kumar Verma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Rajasthan MLA Runs To Mark Protest Against State Government

“There is no such thing as a government in the state. The law and order have totally collapsed and the state government has become insensitive towards women,” Verma said.

“I say that the whole of India is ashamed of the day-to-day incidents like this happening in Rajasthan and in two and a half years such incidents have happened with more than 30,000 women and most of them are poor,” Verma added.