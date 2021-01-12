New Delhi: A woman was on Monday killed by a neighbouring dog trainer in Jaipur after a heated argument in what appears to be a case of robbery and murder. The accused, still on the loose, has a history of robbery, the police said. Also Read - Nirbhaya Rerun: 3 Men Gangrape UP Woman & Insert Rod in Her Private Parts, Gory Details Emerge

"Victim had an argument with the accused, who was on a walk with his dog earlier in the morning. In a fit of rage, he killed her. Accused has a history of robbery," the police said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

An FIR has been lodged and the police are trying to nab the accused.