SMS Hospital Jaipur’s Unique Initiative, Installs QR Codes For Complaints Regarding Cleanliness And Hygiene

The initiative was taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Sawai Man Singh Hospital is Rajasthan's largest state-run hospital. (File)

QR Codes At SMS Hospital: Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Rajasthan’s largest state-run hospital has installed QR codes that will allow people to register complaints regarding cleanliness at the facility. This information was shared by the hospital administration.

Dr Achal Sharma, the Superintendent of the hospital said that QR codes have been pasted at several places, including corridors of the main building and the Bangar Hospital attached to it, and in the last around 10 days, there have been several complaints on the system that were promptly addressed.

“The initiative was taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma who saw this system in a super specialty hospital in Udaipur. A person can upload pictures by scanning the QR code through a mobile phone,” said Sharma.

“The complaint is sent to the supervisor and it is immediately resolved. This system is being expanded and now QR codes are being installed at more places such as wards,” he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reviewed the cleanliness of Sawai Man Singh Hospital during a visit.

During his visit to the hospital, he had expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation system and had instructed officials of the medical health department to improve the basic facilities in every hospital of the state including SMS hospital of Jaipur.

In a bid to monitor the cleanliness of SMS Hospital, QR codes have been installed, allowing patients and their family members to send complaints in writing. They can lodge complaints regarding unclean wards, toilets, or corridors by taking photos on their phones and scanning the QR code. The complaints are resolved shortly, Sharma said.

(With PTI inputs)

