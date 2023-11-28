Home

Rajasthan News: Speeding Bus Overturns In Pratapgarh; 33 Injured, Many Critical

A speeding bus went out of control on its way to Pratapgarh, Rajasthan and overturned, injuring 33 passengers out of which three are critical.

Bus Overturns On Way To Pratapgarh Rajasthan

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, at least 33 passengers were left injured after a bus they were travelling in from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur to Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh overturned late on Monday night, police said. All injured were rushed to the district hospital in a truck and later in an ambulance, where three passengers were said to be critical. According to the police, the bus belonged to Jakhar Travels and was commuting from Mandsaur towards Pratapgarh.

Speeding Bus Went Out Of Control, Overturned In Pratapgarh

As mentioned earlier, a bus taking passengers from Mandsaur, MP to Pratapgarh, Rajasthan overturned as it lost control due to speeding. The speeding bus went out of control and overturned near Hathuniya village, they said. There was an outcry inside the bus after the accident, following which locals rushed to the spot and rescued passengers by breaking the glass windows of the bus.

Passengers Rushed To District Hospital

On receiving information, a police team from Hathunia police station reached the spot and rushed passengers to the district hospital. dditional Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh Meena, and administrative officers also reached the district hospital and took stock of the situation. At present, the treatment of the injured is going on in the district hospital, ASP Meena said. Although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, primarily because of a tyre burst, he added.

Two Groups Opened Fire, Pelted Stones At Each Other

In another news, nine people were injured after two groups opened fire and pelted stones at each other in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday. Following the incident in Panipura village in Kanchanpur that occurred due to political rivalry between the two sides where Assembly elections were held few days before, nine people have also been detained. Circle Officer of Dholpur Rural Babulal Meena said additional police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure and the situation was under control.

Station House Officer of Kanchanpur Police Station Yogendra Kumar said seven people were injured in the stone pelting and two in the firing. He said the condition of those injured in the firing is serious and have been admitted to Dholpur district hospital while the others are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Badi town.

(Inputs from ANI)

