'World's Tallest' Shiva Statue: A 369 feet high statue of Lord Shiva 'Vishvas Swaroopam' was unveiled today in Nathdwara of Rajsamand in Rajasthan. The 'Viswas Swaroopam' statue was inaugurated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with preacher Morari Bapu and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi. Yoga guru Ramdev, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and other dignitaries were present at the event.

All About Lord Shiva ‘Vishvas Swaroopam’ Statue:

The statue, which is situated 45 kms from Udaipur, has been constructed by Tat Padam Sansthan. The statue is styled in a posture of meditation and is said to be visible from 20 kilometres away. It is installed on a hilltop over an expanse of 51 bighas. The statue has been illuminated with special lights and is also clearly visible at night, Jaiprakash Mali, spokesperson for the programme said. ‘Viswas Swaroopam’ is the world’s tallest Shiva idol which has lifts, stairs, and a hall for devotees. “There are four lifts and three stairs to go inside,” Mali said. The statue took 10 years to complete. The foundation of the project was laid in August 2012 in the presence of Ashok Gehlot, who was the CM even then, and Morari Bapu. Three thousand tonnes of steel and iron and 2.5 lakh cubic tonnes of concrete and sand have been used in its construction. The copper-coloured statue has been coated with zinc alloy to protect it from rain and sun. The statue has been constructed to last 250 years and can withstand wind speeds up to 250 kmph. The venue around the statue will host activities like bungee jumping, zip line, and Go-Kart, and will house a food court, adventure park, and a jungle cafe for the tourists to enjoy their day, he added.

A series of religious, spiritual and cultural events will be held for nine days from October 29 to November 6 after the inauguration of the statue. Murari Bapu will also recite Ram Katha.

