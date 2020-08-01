New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the “tamasha” in Rajasthan, referring to the alleged attempt to topple his government. “Prime Minister should stop the tamasha going on in Rajasthan. The rate for horse-trading has increased here. What tamasha is this?,” Ashok Gehlot said outside the hotel where the MLAs were shifted on Friday. Also Read - Rajasthan Unlock 3 Guidelines: Gyms, Yoga Centres, Small Places of Worship Permitted to Open | Read Detailed Guidelines Here

Answering queries from reporters on welcoming back the Congress rebels, Gehlot said if Congress high command forgives the dissidents, he will embrace them.

Since the power tussle between him and Sachin Pilot resurfaced this month, the Congress veteran has used harsh words against his former deputy, once even referring to him as nikamma or useless. Gehlot said he will do whatever the Congress leadership wants and gave the party the credit for becoming the Rajasthan chief minister thrice.

The chief minister was on his way back to Jaipur after an overnight stay at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh resort, where loyalist MLAs have been shifted ahead of the assembly session from August 14.

The Congress has accused the BJP of playing a major role in the rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other Congress MLAs who are threatening his government.

Including the rebels, the Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly. The BJP has 72 MLAs.