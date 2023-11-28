Home

Student From West Bengal Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan’s Kota 28th Case This Year

Identified as Forid, a resident of West Bengal, was living in Kota's Waqf Nagar area and preparing for NEET, the all-India examination for entrance to medical education courses.

Police said the boy’s body was found hanging in his room last evening and soon after the incident was reported, he was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Kota: A student from West Bengal died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Tuesday. This is the 28th suicide this year in Kota which is a prominent coaching hub for competitive exams like NEET that draws students from across the country.

Other aspirants who are living at the rented accommodation where Forid stayed told police that they saw him last at 4 PM and when he did not step out of his room till 7 PM and did not answer their calls, they raised an alarm. After that the landlord rang up police.

However, police said no suicide note was found yet and added that the student’s family members have been informed. Forid was living in Kota since last year, police said.

Notably, the suicide cases in Kota are on the rise and have sparked conversations on the mental health of students and how stress is driving them to the edge.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.