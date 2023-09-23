Home

Rajasthan

Sunidhi Jangid, 13-year-old Swachhata Ambassador From Rajasthan Is Leading By Example

Sunidhi Jangid, 13-year-old Swachhata Ambassador From Rajasthan Is Leading By Example

Sunidhi Jangid of Rajasthan’s Kekdi town is a young leader and Swachhata Ambassador whose efforts for the local Swachhata movement have attracted everyone’s attention.

13-year-old Sunidhi Jangid is a Class 8 student in Kekdi town, Rajasthan.

Sunidhi Jangid, the Swachhata Ambassador: Creating a safe and secure environment for future generations is a fundamental requirement that every nation should strive to fulfill. The Swachh Bharat Mission is one such initiative that is designed to create a safe, hygienic, clean, and garbage-free India for the upcoming generations to thrive and prosper in. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for a clean India, citizens from all spheres of life have joined and are driving the Swachhata movement.

Trending Now

It is a delight to see young kids take center stage and assume a leadership role. Sunidhi Jangid in Rajasthan’s Kekdi Nagar Parishad is one such young leader and Swachhata Ambassador whose efforts for the local Swachhata movement have attracted everyone’s attention. She has led by example and spread awareness among the masses to galvanize her peers as well as elders to join the campaign.13-year-old Sunidhi Jangid is a Class 8 student in Kekdi town.

You may like to read

She has been carrying out information, education, and communication activities among her fellow students to sow the seeds of sanitation into her peers’ hearts and minds at an early age. Playing her part as a Swachh Bharat Ambassador since the Swacchotsav in March 2023, Sunidhi has educated people about sustainable ways of management of used sanitary pads, thus breaking social barriers.

Sunidhi communicated her ideas and thoughts to local residents and students at the Indian Swachhata League (ISL) 2.0 under the Swacchata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva campaign on 17 September 2023. Over 500 people participated in various activities held under ISL 2.0 and the event was presided over by Kekdi Municipal Council head Kamlesh Kumar Sahu.

Sunidhi addressed a large gathering and was very articulate while educating the crowd about best practices for sanitation including door-to-door collection of waste, making compost from wet waste, boycotting single-use plastic, used sanitary pad management, and source segregation of waste among others.

In the end, Sunidhi recited a song ‘Mhane Saaf Safai Pyari Lage’ (We love cleanliness) written by her with the lyrics defining what Swachhata is all about and how much it matters to all of us. Young guns like Sunidhi are the flag-bearers of change and will go a long way in making India garbage-free.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES