Suspense Over Rajasthan CM To End As BJP Plans Legislature Meet At 4PM, Another New Face To Enter The Helm?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting after the party's victory in elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, at the Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI photo)

Jaipur: The ongoing uproar in Rajasthan regarding the selection of a new Chief Minister will be over as the BJP has asked all its MLAs to convene in Jaipur on Tuesday. The BJP Legislature Party is scheduled to meet at the state headquarters in Jaipur from about 4 pm. Among those present will be Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who has been appointed observer by the party. His co-observers are BJP national vice-president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

First one-to-one talks will be held with the MLAs after which the name of the Chief Minister can be formally announced after lunch, according to reports.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw are said to be among the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post in Rajasthan, one of three states that the BJP won in the recent elections.

Since the Assembly results were announced on December 3, several MLAs have met former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at her home in Jaipur’s Civil Lines area. Raje unarguably remains the party’s tallest leader in the state. But during the poll campaign, the focus was not on her as the party contested on a “collective leadership” model in a campaign run by the central leadership.

But with the party choosing new faces over established candidates in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh has arisen if the party will effect a generational change in leadership in Rajasthan too. In Chhattisgarh the party has chosen tribal leader and former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai over former CM Raman Singh and MLA Mohan Yadav over Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh.

Amid the suspense over selection of chief minister continues in Rajasthan, Congress MLA and Rajasthan Adivasi Meena Seva Sangh president Ramkesh Meena has wrote to BJP brass asking them to appoint tribal leader Kirodi Lal Meena as the CM of the state. Kirodi Lal Meena is the BJP MLA from Sawai Madhopur.

Adivasi Meena Seva Sangh chief Ramkesh Meena said he, as the president of the adivasi sangh, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in this regard.

Leaders said to be BJP’s top choice for the post of Chief Minister include Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP MLA, Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Baba Balaknath.

The BJP won 115 seats out of the 199 that went to polls. Polling was postponed in one constituency due to the death of a candidate.

