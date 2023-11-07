Home

Rajasthan

78-Year-Old Rajasthan Candidate, Who Lost 20 Elections Since 1970s, Gears Up To Try His Luck Again

78-Year-Old Rajasthan Candidate, Who Lost 20 Elections Since 1970s, Gears Up To Try His Luck Again

According to reports, Teetar Singh works as a daily wage labourer under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) but as soon as elections come, he shifts focus to campaigning for himself.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: A man in Rajasthan has contested election ever since the 1970s and has lost each time fortifying his depots every time. The 78-year-old MGNREGS worker, identified as Teetar Singh is anything but despondent as he gets ready to try his luck one more time in the November 25 assembly polls. “Why should I not fight,” the Independent candidate in the fray for Karanpur assembly constituency replied on being asked why he was contesting even after having lost about 20 elections so far.

Trending Now

Singh told news agency PTI that on usual days, he works as a daily wage labourer under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) but as soon as elections come, he shifts focus to campaigning for himself.

You may like to read

“The government should give land, facilities… this election is a fight for rights,” the daily wage labourer told PTI over the phone, asserting that he does not contest the polls for popularity or records. He added that he is getting ready once again with the same passion and enthusiasm, and has filed his nomination papers for the assembly election later this month.

His demand was for the government to allot land to the landless and poor labourers, and with this, he started entering the poll fray every time an opportunity came about.

Singh said he contested elections one after the other but his demand for allotment of land has still not been fulfilled and his sons also work as daily wage labourers.

He told PTI that he has three daughters and two sons and that even his grandchildren have got married. Singh added that he has Rs. 2,500 cash as deposit capital but no land, property or vehicles.

Singh polled 938 votes in the 2008 Rajasthan assembly elections, 427 in the 2013 assembly elections and 653 votes in the 2018 assembly polls.

Rajasthan will vote on November 25 and the results will be out on December 3. The date earlier was scheduled for November 23 but it was changed by the Election Commission as many large-scale weddings and social engagements were slotted for November 23.

The tenure of the present Rajasthan assembly will end in January 2024. Rajasthan Assembly Election will be held in 200 assembly constituencies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.