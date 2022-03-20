New Delhi: Tension prevailed in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan after a clash erupted between members of two communities late last night. According to reports, people of a particular caste started pelting stones after a few bike-borne men shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, triggering fresh clashes near the Pratap Nagar area in Jodhpur.Also Read - Rural Women in Rajasthan Pave The Way For Farming Innovations, Higher Income

In the melee, several vehicles were damaged. Following this, the mob took to the streets and blocked the road outside New Kohinoor, reported Zee News. Later, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Also Read - Jaipur Airport Security Ask IPS Officer To Open His Bag. You'll Never Guess What They Found Inside

Speaking to Zee News reporter, ACP Pratap Nagar Prem Dhande said, “There was a fight between two communities of Pratapnagar. On being informed, the police reached the spot. With the help of CCTV footage in the vicinity, we are trying to identify people. A case has also been registered.” Also Read - Good News For Skywatchers! Rajasthan Introduces 'Night Sky Astro Tourism' In All 33 Districts

In a separate incident, Pali district police arrested two persons for stabbing a man to death over old rivalry. If reports are to be believed, the main accused was said to be jealous of the deceased. Times of India reported that the accused had attacked the victim in June 2020 as well.