Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Government has decided to impose section 144 in Kota from tomorrow till April 21, in view of maintaining law & order with the screening of 'The Kashmir Files'. The movie has emerged as a major crowd-puller and received political support from several states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand which have declared the movie tax-free.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.



Since its release on March 11, the film has sparked a debate among political parties. Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of promoting ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and also alleged that an attempt has been made in the film to suppress several “harsh truths”.