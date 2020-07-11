New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gelhot on Saturday hit out at the opposition BJP in the state, accusing it of trying to topple his government even as Rajasthan, along with the rest of the country, continues to battle the COVID-19 outbreak, further alleging that the saffron party was trying to lure Congress MLAs with money. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: 'We Are United,' Says Ashok Gehlot, Accuses BJP of Horse-trading in Rajasthan

Addressing a press conference today, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "We must focus on fighting coronavirus and that is what we are doing but they (BJP) are trying to de-stabilise the government. It wasn't so during Vajpayee ji's time but after 2014, there is pride and division on basis of religion".

“They used to speak of ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ but now they are afraid of Congress. Government is stable in Rajasthan, it will complete its full term. We are engaged in preparations to win the next election”, he added.

When questioned about his deputy, Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Gehlot countered by asking who doesn’t want to be Chief Minister. He, however, remarked that ‘while there are some candidates who are capable and talented, only one person can become Chief Minister’.

“When one becomes CM, everything else goes quiet”, he further said.

Notably, there have been rumours of friction between Gehlot and Pilot ever since the former was preferred over the latter and appointed Rajasthan Chief Minister in December 2018, after Congress defeated the BJP in the state Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister further accused Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore of trying to ‘topple’ the government on behest of the BJP’s central leadership.

“Whether it is Satish Poonia or Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, they are playing games to topple our government on behest of their central leadership. They are offering Rs 10 crore in advance and Rs 15 crore after government is toppled…these are the kind of promises they are making”, Gehlot concluded.