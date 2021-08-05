Jaipur: Two-wheeler dealers in Rajasthan have been directed to give an ISI-mark helmet free-of-cost to every buyer of new two-wheeler vehicles in a bid to promote road safety in the state.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: North Western Railway To Restart Special Train Services Between MP And Rajasthan From Aug 9 | Full List Here

On the direction of Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, the state transport department on Thursday wrote a letter to all the district transport officers to ensure compliance of the order.

Roads in Rajasthan is notorious for accidents, especially during late night and early morning hours.

“The government is making continuous efforts to bring down road accidents in the state. Road safety is the top priority of the department and therefore, an order has been issued for providing helmets to vehicle buyers for free,” Khachariyawas said.

The minister said all members of the Automobile Dealers Association have given their consent for the initiative.

Last month, the Transport Department of Rajasthan had also announced a provision to reimburse the SGST (State Goods and Services Tax) amount to all buyers of EV vehicles purchased from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, and registered till March 2022.

The move was announced in an attempt to shift car buyers from fuel-run vehicles and promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India.

With PTI inputs