Jaipur: A 54-year-old man and his two grandchildren died and over a dozen people sustained injuries when a pickup jeep overturned in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place in the Beechwal police station area when the vehicle was heading for Bikaner city from Gairsar village, they said.

"Members of a family, including several children, were travelling in the jeep. They were going to Bikaner to purchase clothes for two weddings scheduled in the family on Thursday and Friday," the police said.

Mangilal and his grandchildren Mohan Ram (11) and Suman (9) died on the spot after the accident. Around 13 more people were injured, they added. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.