Two Men Found Charred To Death Inside Bolero Car In Haryana’s Bhiwani, Police Probe Cow Vigilantism

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found in the charred car in Loharu in Bhiwani

Bhiwani: Two men were found charred to death in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district Thursday after they were allegedly abducted from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan by men said to be cow vigilantes. Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found in the charred car in Loharu in Bhiwani on Thursday morning, according to the police.

According to a PTI report, the families of the deceased, in their complaint to the police, said the people who abducted them were from Bajrang Dal. However, a police officer said they are investigating whether it is a case of cow vigilantism or not.

Haryana | Two skeletons were found in a charred bolero in Loharu, Bhiwani district, today at 8am. FSL & other teams reached the spot. There are chances that both victims died either due to a fire that broke out in the vehicle or were burnt to death. Probe underway: DSP Loharu pic.twitter.com/ZSWGQdH3K4 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

Bharatpur Range IG, Gaurav Srivastava said, “A missing report of two men was filed in Gopalgarh PS, Bharatpur. Their mobile phones were switched off. We started looking for them and were told that they were in a bolero car and were violently assaulted and kidnapped.”

Jagat Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu (Bhiwani), said police are investigating the possibility of the vehicle being driven to Loharu, some 200 kilometres from Bharatpur, and then set on fire.

Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Shyam Singh said an FIR has been registered at Gopalgarh police station against five persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims’ family members.

He said a DNA examination of the bodies would be conducted to ascertain their identities. One of the victims, Junaid, had a criminal history, he said.

Asked about the involvement of cow vigilantes in the incident, the police officer said it is a matter of investigation.

In Bhiwani, police said they identified the owner of the vehicle as Aseen Khan from the chassis number of the four-wheeler.

A case under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gopalgarh police station in Rajasthan, the Haryana Police said.

Special teams have been formed to nab those named in FIR filed by the victim’s family.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.