Home

Rajasthan

Two Rajasthan Cops Accused Of Gang-Rape, Murder Of 20-Year-Old Dalit Girl, Suspended

Two Rajasthan Cops Accused Of Gang-Rape, Murder Of 20-Year-Old Dalit Girl, Suspended

The Dalit girl's family members have accused three persons, including two constables of Khajuwala police station, of raping and killing her.

Representational Photo

Jaipur: A 20-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by two constables of the Rajasthan Police and a third accused in the state’s Bikaner district. The two accused policemen have been placed under suspension, pending further investigation, while a hunt is on to nab the third accused, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the 20-year-old victim was found in Khajuwala area of Bikaner district on Tuesday, Inspector General of Police (IG) Om Prakash told news agency PTI, adding that the slain girl’s family have accused two police constables and another person of the gruesome crime.

You may like to read

“Her family members have accused three persons, including two constables of Khajuwala police station, of raping the girl. Both the policemen have been suspended immediately and the matter is being investigated,” the top cop said, according to PTI.

As per a PTI report, the victim’s family staged a ‘dharna’ to press their demand for immediate arrest of all the accused and have also refused to give their consent for a post-mortem examination of the slain.

A senior police official said the cops were making constant efforts to persuade family and relatives of the killed girl to provide their consent for an autopsy.

“We are making efforts to persuade them for post-mortem so the investigation can be proceed,” PTI quoted Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam as having said.

SP Gautam said that a case has been registered in this connection at the Khajuwala police station under various sections, including 376-D (gang rape), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The family members of the victim have alleged that two police constables, Manoj and Bhagirath along with the third accused took her to the house, where they gang raped and murdered her.

Citing call records, police said the victim and the key accused were known to each other. Meanwhile, the role of the two constables is being probed.

The case is being investigated by additional SP Deepak Sharma.

BJP Slams Gehlot Government

Meanwhile, the opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cornered the Ashok Gehlot-led government over the incident.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore tweeted that the involvement of policemen in the incident of rape and murder of a girl in Khajuwala in Bikaner is a blot on the face of the government.

The suspension of the constables is merely a formality, due to which the family members of the girl are resentful towards the police administration, he added.

“It is unfortunate that till now both the accused constables have not been arrested. I demand the state government to take strict action against the guilty policemen in this case and arrest them,” he said.

Food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said in Jaipur that the matter was being investigated by the police and action against the guilty will be taken.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.