Udaipur Murder Latest Update: The two men, who brutally beheaded a tailor in Udaipur, and shared video on social media, were brought to Ajmer’s high-security Jail on Thursday night. The assailants identified as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad killed tailor Kanhaiya Lal for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: 2 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 13; ATS Recovers Murder Weapons

#WATCH Rajasthan | The two perpetrators of Udaipur tailor killing being brought to Ajmer High-Security Jail pic.twitter.com/py91iPZQ9h — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 30, 2022

Riyaz and Ghouse were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district. Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday in Udaipur in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused. His last rites were performed amidst heavy police security.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Police said that the main accused involved in the killing of the tailor in Udaipur were in touch with Pakistan-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami and one of them also went to Karachi in Pakistan in 2014 to meet the organisation. Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather said that besides the main accused police have also taken three other people into our custody, with whom they were in contact.

NIA Takes Over Investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation of the brutal murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur who was hacked to death inside his shop by two men in broad daylight. The incident took place in Udaipur’s Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the “beheading” and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident on Thursday said it suspects the role of a “terror gang and not a terror outfit”.

The anti-terror agency, however, made it clear that there is a role of a bigger gang behind the brutal killing and that it was not just an act done by only two persons, who were arrested by state police after the incident. The agency also mentioned that the accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad will be presented in a special NIA court in Jaipur on Friday. As per the agency, the accused, both residents of Udaipur, will be questioned at NIA’s Jaipur office and not be brought to Delhi. NIA’s six to 10-member team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General rank officer is probing the matter, and a series of raids will be conducted as per inputs, said the officer.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim. Internet services were suspended in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed. A statewide alert had also been issued to all SPs and IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.

