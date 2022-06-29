Udaipur, Rajasthan: The post-mortem report of 48-year-old Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed yesterday in a broad daylight in Rajasthan’s Udaipur revealed that he had sustained 26 grievous cuts on his neck. After the postmortem examination, the body of Kanhaiya Lal was handed over to family members for last rites, which is underway at sector 14 in Udaipur amid tight security arrangements in the presence of hundreds of locals. The incident has triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur, following which authorities have clamped section 144 across Rajasthan for a month.Also Read - Udaipur Killing: SIT Formed to Probe Matter; Rajasthan Suspends Internet, Bans Gatherings | Top Developments

Udaipur Beheading: What Happened So Far

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder. “The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated”, HMO India said.

“In view of the prevailing situation, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire district as well as the state. Shanti March has been cancelled by the organizers. We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Leaves of police personnel have been cancelled and they have been asked to report back. They are being deployed in law and order duty. We will ensure peace is maintained and take strict action against those attempting to disrupt it,” Ajmer SP Vikas Sharma said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calls for a meeting with officials regarding the law & order situation in the state, post the killing of Kanhaiya Lal yesterday, June 28

I strongly condemn the Udaipur incident… We hope the Rajasthan govt takes strict action. Had the police been more alert, this wouldn’t have happened… Radicalisation is spreading… Nupur Sharma should be arrested; mere suspension was not enough: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Udaipur beheading | We’re interrogating the accused & action will be taken against those whose names will come in the probe. Commissioner has assured the victim’s family of compensation. There is peace now & appeal to people to maintain peace, said Dinesh MN, Addtl DGP ACB, Rajasthan

Rajasthan LoP Gulab Chand Kataria reached MB Government Hospital in Udaipur, to meet the family of Kanhaiya Lal who was killed yesterday. He said, “Police should’ve provided protection when he asked for it & after his shop was closed for 4-5 days. It was a 100% failure of police.”

Action will be taken against the accused. I appeal to everyone to have faith in the law. Law and order situation is under control. No incident has happened after the murder and the situation is completely under control, said Manoj Kumar, SP Udaipur, Rajasthan.

A financial compensation of Rs 31 lakhs will be given to the kin of Kanhaiya Lal, said Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt.

Udaipur Beheading: Recap

Kanhaiya Lal Teli was murdered by 2 men for posting videos in favour of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Two accused — Ghaus Mohammad and Riyaz Jabbar — have been arrested in connection with the murder. NIA and SIT have reached Udaipur to interrogate them.