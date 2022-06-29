Udaipur Murder Chronology: The entire state of Rajasthan has been put on alert after Udaipur witnessed a gruesome murder of a Hindu tailor on Tuesday. The tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two men who chopped his head off and later recorded a video admitting to killing the man over a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. People took to streets to protest against the violent act, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders. Curfew has been imposed in the city with Section 144 clamped for a whole month. Internet services have also been suspended in the state.Also Read - Udaipur Killing: SIT Formed to Probe Matter; Rajasthan Suspends Internet, Bans Gatherings | Top Developments
Here’s a timeline of the event that led to the murder of the tailor
- According to media reports, the tailor had made a social media post in the support of suspended BJP leader 10 days ago from June 29.
- Soon after the victim, Kanhaiya Lal was arrested by the Udaipur police over his remark on social media.
- However, the tailor, who has a shop the city’s Dhan Mandi area, was soon released on bail. He was out on bail when the incident took place.
- The victim soon started receiving threats after he made the social media post. According to his relatives, he received multiple threats from different sources.
- Fearing for his life, Kanhaiya then approached the police for protection. But, according to his relatives, his complaint was not taken seriously. They have alleged that no action was taken by police on his the victim’s complaint.
- The tailor was beheaded on June 28 in broad daylight and the incident filmed by the accused. According to police, the accused came to his shop on the pretext of giving measurements for clothes.
- In the video clip posted online, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. The assailants also indirectly referred to Nupur Sharma.
- As the videos circulated on social media, tension escalated. Shopkeepers in local markets downed shutters and stopped police from taking away the body, saying they will allow its removal only after the murderers are arrested and compensation – Rs 50 lakh and a government job – given to the victim’s family.
- Close to 600 more police personnel, including five companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, were sent to Udaipur. Senior police officers were also rushed to the city.
- Following the incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhanwar Lal of Dhan Mandi police station in Udaipur was on Tuesday suspended for negligence.
- The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to go to Udaipur. The team has been sent after a Pakistan link of those involved in the murder, emerged.
- The accused are said to have been influenced by a Pak-based organization, the Dawat-i-Islami. Besides running several educational institutions, the organization also offers online courses in Islamic studies.
- The accused were arrested on Tuesday night. They were caught from Rajsamand district’s Bhim area. Rajsamand is the neighbouring district of Udaipur. The arrested accused have been identified as Gaus Mohammed and Riyaz Ahmed.
- Calling the situation “painful” and “shameful”, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an atmosphere of “animosity” has been created. “Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will get to the bottom of it. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace,” Gehlot said.
- “I appeal to everyone not to spoil the atmosphere by sharing the video of this incident. By sharing the video, the criminal’s purpose of spreading hatred in the society will be successful,” Gehlot added.