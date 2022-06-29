Udaipur Murder Chronology: The entire state of Rajasthan has been put on alert after Udaipur witnessed a gruesome murder of a Hindu tailor on Tuesday. The tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two men who chopped his head off and later recorded a video admitting to killing the man over a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. People took to streets to protest against the violent act, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders. Curfew has been imposed in the city with Section 144 clamped for a whole month. Internet services have also been suspended in the state.Also Read - Udaipur Killing: SIT Formed to Probe Matter; Rajasthan Suspends Internet, Bans Gatherings | Top Developments

