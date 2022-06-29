Udaipur Beheading: Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor was gruesomely murdered in a broad daylight by two men on Tuesday. The murderers later posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam, indirectly referring to the remarks against Prophet made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.Also Read - Udaipur Murder Accused Mohammed Ghaus Has Links With Pakistan Based Handlers: Investigative Agencies

Kanhaiya Lal Had Filed Complaint: Kanhaiya Lal's family members have said that the deceased had filed a complaint with the police on June 15 alleging that he was being threatened by anti-social elements, however, police instead of acting, only helped in bringing a compromise.

His family members alleged, "The poor man did not open his shop for six days fearing for his life. However, on Tuesday, when he opened his shop, he was beheaded. Had the police acted on his complaint on time, he would have been alive today. He has been getting threats after the social media post in support of Nupur Sharma. In fact, Kanhaiya Lal feared that he would be killed," said his family members.

In the complaint given to the police on June 15, he alleged, “About 6 days ago something was posted by my son while he was playing a game on his mobile phone. I didn’t know about it. After two days, two people came to my shop. They said – an objectionable post has been posted from your mobile. I said that I do not know how to operate a mobile. My child plays games on it. That might have happened by mistake. After this, the post was also deleted. They said don’t do it again.”

From Filing of Complaint To Suspension of Cop: Chronology of the event