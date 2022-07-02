Udaipur: With the situation gradually returning to normal, the Udaipur district administration has decided to relax curfew for 10 hours, from 8am to 6pm, on Sunday. The curfew was imposed in the city on Tuesday in the wake of brutal beheading of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, in areas falling under the limits of seven police stations — Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina. Two men hacked to death a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area here on Tuesday to avenge an “insult to Islam”. Four people have been arrested in connection with Lal’s murder so far.Also Read - Udaipur Murder Accused Attacked By Angry Crowd Outside Court In Jaipur | Video
Udaipur Murder: Top Developments So Far
- The district administration on Saturday also relaxed the curfew imposed in seven police station areas for four hours. However, the mobile internet services remained suspended. “Curfew in the city was relaxed from 12 pm to 4 pm today. Relaxation from 8 am to 6 am will be given on Sunday,” Udaipur Collector Tara Chand Meena said.
- The decision to relax the curfew was taken after reviewing the situation, official sources told news agency PTI. “With the peaceful conduct of Friday’s Jagannath Rath Yatra, in which thousands participated, the administration decided to relax the curfew on Saturday,” they said.
- The four accused in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli were produced in a Jaipur court on Saturday which sent them to ten day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody.
- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after the tailor was hacked to death with a cleaver at his shop for allegedly extending supporting to now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.
- The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy. They were produced before the court here amid tight security arrangements. “The court ordered police remand till July 12,” according to a lawyer.
- Accused were attacked by an angry crowd of people while being escorted by police outside the premises of NIA court in Jaipur on Saturday.
- The Congress on Saturday alleged that one of the main accused in the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur is a “BJP member” and asked whether the Centre had moved quickly to transfer the case to the NIA due to this reason. Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, party’s media department head Pawan Khera said a very sensational disclosure has been made by a media group in connection with the Udaipur incident which pointed to the BJP links with Riyaz Attari. Some reports have also referred to the accused as Riaz Akhtari. “The killer of Kanhaiya Lal, Riyaz Attari is a member of the BJP,” Khera said in a tweet after the press conference. Earlier in the day, responding to a tweet by a Congress leader referring to one of the accused’s alleged BJP links.
- BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya dismissed the claim as “fake news”. The BJP Minority Morcha in Rajasthan also refuted the allegation levelled by the Congress that the main accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur was a BJP member. Mohammad Sadiq Khan, state president of the BJP Minority Morcha, said the photo cannot be a held as a proof to show he is a party member. “Anyone can have a photo with any leader. It does not mean that he is a member of the BJP,” Sadiq told reporters.