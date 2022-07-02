Udaipur: With the situation gradually returning to normal, the Udaipur district administration has decided to relax curfew for 10 hours, from 8am to 6pm, on Sunday. The curfew was imposed in the city on Tuesday in the wake of brutal beheading of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, in areas falling under the limits of seven police stations — Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina. Two men hacked to death a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area here on Tuesday to avenge an “insult to Islam”. Four people have been arrested in connection with Lal’s murder so far.Also Read - Udaipur Murder Accused Attacked By Angry Crowd Outside Court In Jaipur | Video

Udaipur Murder: Top Developments So Far