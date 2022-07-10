Udaipur Beheading Incident: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested the 7th accused Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, aged 31 years. Farhad Mohammad Sheikh was a close associate of one of the main accused Riyaz Attari, said NIA.Also Read - 'Appear on July 11 Without Wasting Much Time', Kolkata Police to Nupur Sharma Over Prophet Remarks Row

Ghaus Mohammed, who killed a tailor Kanhaiya Lal, went to Pakistan for terrorist training and had been living in India as a sleeper cell. He was in touch with a Pakistan-based handler via different numbers, the investigative agencies had said.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed by two men, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari on 28 June in Udaipur's Maldas street area for sharing allegedly sharing a social media post in the support of Nupur Sharma, now suspended BJP leader who had made comments against Prophet Mohammed and was later suspended from the party.

They committed the crime purportedly as an act of revenge as they claimed in the video that Kanhaiya Lal had shown his support for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a social media post. The killers filmed the act and later posted a video bragging about it, saying they avenged “an insult to Islam”, and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.

The two accused were arrested within hours of the gruesome murder.