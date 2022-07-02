Udaipur: The latest probe into the brutal beheading of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal have found an international link to his killer, particularly the Karachi-based Dawat-e-Islami. According to investigation so far, various accused had made frequent foreign trips, and Ghous Mohammed, who along with Riyaz Attari had beheaded Kanhaiya, was called by the senior functionaries of Dawat-e-Islami to Pakistan in 2014, according to a report by Hindustan Times.Also Read - Top Attractions in Ajmer: All About Kishangarh Dumping Yard And Its Amazing Connection With Bollywood

What Is Dawat-e-Islami?

Dawat-e-Islami has a huge following in Pakistan and is committed to supporting the blasphemy law in the Islamic Republic. The Karachi-based outfit aim is to spread the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah with the objective of advocating Shariah globally. Also Read - Conspiracy to be Probed Thoroughly: MHA Hands Over Amravati Chemist Case to NIA After Police Find Nupur Sharma Link

Accused Link To DeI

Quoting investigating officials, HT reported that Mohammed stayed in Karachi for 40 days. He had visited Saudi Arabia for Umrah in 2013 and 2019. The other accused Riyaz Attari have also travelled abroad, including Saudi Arabia. Also Read - Withdraw 'Adverse Remarks' By Supreme Court Against Nupur Sharma: Petition Filed Before CJI Ramana

The report said that while Mohammed was trained by DeI functionaries in Karachi, Attari was trying to infiltrate into the minority cell of Rajasthan’s Bharatiya Janata Party unit.

Accused Link To BJP

Thethe probe found that Attari is also a follower of Dawat-e-Islami leader Illyas Attar Qadri, and was trying to get close to BJP leaders and workers of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch. He had also attempted to get close to BJP Minority Morcha member Irshad Chainwala and Tahir Raza Khan, a BJP worker, with a view to target them. Attari had also allegedly carried out recce of BJP establishments and functionaries of the party for this purpose.

The ruling Congress In Rajasthan has attacked BJP over the accused alleged link to it, but the saffron party has denied any links to Attari. During interrogation, Attari has reportedly not uttered a word about his trying to enter BJP or target its leaders.

Meanwhile, the process of transferring both accused to the NIA custody is on. According to internal security experts in Delhi and Rajasthan, neither Attri nor Mohammad have indicated about any larger conspiracy on their part to target BJP leaders.