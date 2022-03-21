Jaipur: Despite ranking third on the smart city list, Udaipur is under serious threat of dam breach as its age-old legacy of water conservation system is being demolished. According to the veterans living in the walled city, the Badi Pal Dam has water leaking out through cracks on its walls, putting the lives of thousands of residents at risk. Earlier too, the pristine walls of Udaipur have been demolished. Next in line are activities being permitted in and around the lakes and dams of the walled city.Also Read - Shekhawati Festival 2022: Significance And Major Attractions of Culturally Rich Fest in Rajasthan

“Also, it ensured that there was no continuous pressure on Badi Pal Dam and there were no activities or construction on this dam. It was maintained for safety reasons and to ensure the longevity of the dam.

Now, all outlets from the renowned Pichola Lake have been blocked and walls have been erected between water bodies namely Doodh Talai and Pichola lake which is leading to increased pressure on the dam all round the year thus increasing chances of dam burst,” the locals added.

Problems in the water conservation system of Udaipur

While a water outlet from Doodh Talai has been closed by the administration, one outlet on the north side of Pichola lake has been closed by Gulab Bagh personnel, the other one has been closed by a private party, they confirmed.

Former MP Lok Sabha IX – Chittorgarh, Maharana Mahendra Singh Mewar, had even written to the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in August last year, alleging that Udaipur MP Arjunlal Meena had misled the House with regards to the safety and

Dam Requires Repairs

The dam has not been repaired in the last 50 years. Repeated requests for repairs and attention drawn to the activities on the dam that seriously compromise its safety have been sent to the authorities/governments but no action has been taken yet. These activities are also against provisions of law, the letter further read.

Maharana Mahendra also termed the high water level during summers in the lakes as a short-sighted step and quoted it as a dangerous decision of the authorities to keep the water level unnaturally high in Lake Pichola. Recently, he had also opposed the idea of cruise tourism on Udaipur lakes.

However, despite all these hues and cries, the dam can still be seen leaking which increases its chances of breaking. Also, jetties are being run on lakes, which the locals feel is not authorised.

Vishvaraj Mewar, a member of the ex-royal Mewar family said: “Much of the architecture in the old city has been destroyed and the centuries-old established system of water management has been altered which can prove to be disastrous in time to come. Many cities in the world have secured their heritage and moved with the times. We seem to have done neither,” he added.

Meanwhile, district collector Tarachand Meena was contacted in this reference but he was unavailable for a reply.