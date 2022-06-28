Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur was hacked to death on Tuesday by two persons allegedly for posting a social media statement in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Following the incident, the Jaipur District Administration imposed section 144 in the entire areas till further orders. Internet has also been suspended in the entire Jaipur division, Ajmer division and Udaipur division.Also Read - Udaipur Killing: Rajasthan Govt Suspends Internet Services Across State, Imposes Section 144 in All Districts

Earlier, the authorities have clamped down Curfew in seven police station areas of Udaipur from 8 pm till further orders. Udaipur Collector Tarachand Meena issued the order to impose curfew in seven police station areas of Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police stations.

Around 600 police personnel have been sent to Udaipur to maintain law and order, and internet services have been snapped in the area.