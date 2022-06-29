Udaipur Killing Latest Update: Prominent Muslim religious figures and organisations alike have strongly condemned the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor who was killed in his shop by two men, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari on Tuesday afternoon and filmed and shared the ghastly video on social media.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Dramatic Arrest of Gos Mohammad & Riyaz Akhtari, Who Killed Kanhaiya Caught on Camera. Watch

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)

Condemning the barbaric act, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said, “taking law into your own hands is highly condemnable, regrettable and un-Islamic”. Also Read - Major Setback For Owaisi As 4 AIMIM MLAs In Bihar Join RJD

Hazrat Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of AIMPLB in a media statement, said, "It is a grave crime to defame and slander any religious personality. The derogatory words spoken by (former) BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad are very painful for the Muslim community. The inaction of the government against this crime is nothing but rubbing salts on our wounds. But in spite of this, nobody can be allowed to take the law into their hands and declaring someone a criminal and then murdering them is a highly condemnable act."

"Neither the law nor the Islamic Sharia allows it. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns the incident of brutal killing in Udaipur," he added and appealed to the Muslim community to act patiently and to not take law into their own hands and not indulge in any such action that might disturb the communal harmony and social fabric of the country.

“Neither the law nor the Islamic Sharia allows it. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns the incident of brutal killing in Udaipur,” he added and appealed to the Muslim community to act patiently and to not take law into their own hands and not indulge in any such action that might disturb the communal harmony and social fabric of the country.

“In this matter, the Board has not only been consistently appealing to the Muslim community to be patient and take recourse to only legal avenues but has also been appealing to the government that this issue is very sentimental for Muslims and therefore the government must enact a law against blasphemy for the religious personalities of all religions,” the AIMPLB statement read.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that there can be no justification for the murder in the name of religion. He said that his party’s consistent stand is to oppose any form of violence and that no one can take the law into their own hands. He also demanded that the state government takes the strictest possible action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld.”

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had on Tuesday condemned the Udaipur killing incident and called it against Islam and the law of the land. ” Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has condemned the incident of the brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet (PBUH) and called it against the law of land and against the religion of Islam,” reads the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind statement.

“Has said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion. In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands. Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi appealed to all the citizens of the country to restrain their emotions and maintain peace in the country,” it added.

Ala Hazrat Dargah, Bareilly

The Ala Hazrat Dargah in Bareilly too joined other Muslim organisations in condemning the Udaipur murder.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi said that Tuesday’s incident had made the entire community bow its head with shame and remorse. He said that the Prophet had never uttered a word against those who criticised him or even against his enemies.

“He always asked his followers not to even think of revenge against those who opposed him. Beheading someone is certainly not what Islam propagates. Islam does not believe in the sword-it believes in love and harmony,” he said, adding that it was amply clear that the accused in the Udaipur incident did not believe in what Islam propagated.

“I feel an inquiry should be held against them and stern punishment should be given to them under the law for attempting to disturb the peace and harmony in the country and using violence,” he said.

He also called upon Muslims to make conscious efforts to lessen the severity of the incident with their behaviour and inform the concerned authorities immediately if anyone tries to use Islam to create disharmony.

Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Delhi Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Wednesday condemned the brutal murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and said it has shaken humanity.

“The inhumane incident of the murder of a man named Kanhaiya Lal by two persons named Riyaz and Ghaus, and that too in the name of the Holy Prophet, is not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam, unlawful and inhuman. I, myself and on behalf of the Muslims of India, with all the vehemence at our disposal, condemn this act,” he said.

He said that Islam is a religion of peace and tranquillity. “The life of the Prophet of Allah (peace be upon him) is full of numerous examples of compassion, tolerance, generosity, and humanitarianism.”

“Had the persons who committed this barbaric act studied the life and character of the Holy Prophet and had they been well versed with the spirit of Quran and shariah, they would not have committed the heinous crime,” he said.

Mushawarat President Navaid Hamid

Mushawarat President Navaid Hamid said, “The gruesome beheading in Udaipur is anti-Islamic and an open case of hate crime. Prophet Muhammad had never harmed anybody in his entire life. Those pretending to indulge in crime because of the Prophet’s love are criminals and need harshest punishment as per the law,” he said.

“I earnestly appeal PM @narendramodi ji to urgently consider addressing the nation for maintaining peace, calm and soothing sentiments,” Hamid added.

