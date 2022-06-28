Udaipur Killing: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended internet services for the next 24 hours across the state in order to maintain law and order. The authorities have also imposed section 144 in all the districts for the next one month.Also Read - Rajasthan Government Mulling 100% Reservation In Jobs For Locals, Says Ashok Gehlot

What Happened In Udaipur Today: Kanhaiyalal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, was hacked to death by two persons allegedly for posting a social media statement in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. According to the reports, one of the assailants, who was identified as Mohammad Riyaz, pulled out a cleaver and attacked the tailor on his neck. Following the incident, violence erupted in parts of the Udaipur city prompting the authorities to impose Section 144.

Internet suspended in Udaipur: Internet services were suspended in Udaipur today in view of the tensions amid the killing. ADG Law & Order Hawa Singh Ghumeria noted that a high alert was issued in the state. "A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions. Two ADGPs from Jaipur, one more SP and 600 additional police force have been sent to Udaipur. The culprits will not be spared," the ADG (L&O), Rajsthan said.

Udaipur Killing: Top developments