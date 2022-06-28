Udaipur: Fresh protests erupted on Tuesday across Rajasthan’s Udaipur following the murder of Hindu shopkeeper in the area. As per the latest reports, Internet services have also been suspended in the area to bring the law and order situation under control. Locals shops in Maldas street area have been closed following the incident.Also Read - BREAKING: Two Accused In Udaipur Beheading Arrested

Locals started the protest in the area after two men beheaded a youth in broad daylight in Udaipur’s Maldas street area. Also Read - Asaduddin Owaisi Condemns Brutal Murder Of Tailor In Udaipur, Demands Strictest Action Against Perpetrators

Rajasthan | Internet services temporarily suspended for the next 24 hours in Udaipur district, following the incident of murder of a man in the city. pic.twitter.com/7MAjZYKB1y — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs and IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. “We’re assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions,” ADG (L&O), Rajasthan, said on Udaipur murder case.

Terming the situation painful and shameful, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said an atmosphere of animosity has been created.

“Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will get to the bottom of it. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace,” CM Gehlot said.

“I appeal to everyone not to spoil the atmosphere by sharing the video of this incident. By sharing the video, the criminal’s purpose of spreading hatred in the society will be successful,” Gehlot added.

In a separate video, the two accused were seen with the alleged murder weapon, admitting to killing the man over a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.

Rajasthan | Locals protest after two men behead youth in broad daylight in Udaipur's Maldas street area Shops in Maldas street area have been closed following the incident. pic.twitter.com/ZC113q0iJj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

“I appeal to all to maintain peace and law and order. The affected family will be provided help from the government. Stringent action will be taken against the accused,” Udaipur Collector said on the beheading of a youth in the city.

“We’ve talked to the chief minister. Those involved will be arrested and assistance will be given to the victim family. This incident isn’t possible due to single person, it could be because of some organization. It’s horrendous and failure of administration,” Rajasthan LoP Gulab Chand Kataria said.

In a shocking video that was shared on social media platforms, a Hindu shopkeeper was seen being killed by two men in Udaipur.

Rajasthan | A man was beheaded by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area today. He had shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. The two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi’s life as well. pic.twitter.com/UhwrkDZQwe — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

As per reports, the murder followed a post put up by the shopkeeper’s eight-year-old son in support of BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Sharma was recently had made the news for her controversial statements about Prophet Muhammad.

The video on social media showed two men entering a tailor’s shop in Udaipur and proceeding to attack him with two sharp-edged weapons. In a separate video, the two accused were heard admitting to the murder.

Giving details, the police have said that they have identified the alleged murderers and are searching for them.