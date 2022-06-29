Udaipur Murder Case Latest Update: A day after the brutal murder of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday said it has registered a case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act , saying the accused wanted to “strike terror among the masses across the country”.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Amid Section 144, Hundreds Join Funeral Procession of Kanhaiya Lal at His Native Place; NIA Takes Over Probe

On the other hand, deceased Kanhaiya Lal's wife demanded the death penalty for the accused saying those people who murdered her husband should be hanged to death.

Rajasthan | Teams of Police, NIA, SIT, FSL and ATS reach the spot in Udaipur where a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded, yesterday, by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Further investigation into the matter is underway. pic.twitter.com/dqsgu7OR3b — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2022

“We demand those people who murdered him (Kanhaiya Lal) should be hanged to death, we demand their death sentence and need justice,” his wife said.

Here are the top developments of the story so far: