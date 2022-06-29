Udaipur Murder Case Latest Update: A day after the brutal murder of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday said it has registered a case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act , saying the accused wanted to “strike terror among the masses across the country”.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Amid Section 144, Hundreds Join Funeral Procession of Kanhaiya Lal at His Native Place; NIA Takes Over Probe
“We demand those people who murdered him (Kanhaiya Lal) should be hanged to death, we demand their death sentence and need justice,” his wife said.
Here are the top developments of the story so far:
- A spokesperson for the agency said NIA teams have already reached Udaipur and requisite action for expeditious investigation of the case has been initiated. “The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act in the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country,” he said.
- The NIA said it has re-registered a case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 against accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Telli on 28.6.2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
- Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot earlier in the day said the Rajasthan Police has booked the two men who brutally murdered Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
- The chief minister added that the case will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police will fully cooperate with the probe agency.
- Official sources told news agency PTI that the chief minister has also convened an all-party meeting at the his residence at 6 PM on Tuesday over the Udaipur incident.
- Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.
- Riyaz and Gose Mohammad had brutally murdered Lal, aged around 45 years, inside his shop in Dhan Mandi police station area on Tuesday. The two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been arrested by the police.
- Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.