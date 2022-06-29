Udaipur Beheading: A day after the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder. “The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated”, HMO India said.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: The Chronology

The mortal remains of the tailor was brought back to his house earlier in the day. He will be cremated later in the day. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on Udaipur tailor beheading.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Morning visuals from Udaipur where Sec 144 has been imposed in view of killing of one Kanhaiya Lal y'day In order to maintain law & order, internet services were suspended for 24 hours across the state & Sec 144 imposed in all districts for the next one month pic.twitter.com/sEx2x47aXh — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2022

Udaipur Beheading: Here Are The LIVE Updates