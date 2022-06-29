Udaipur Beheading: A day after the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder. “The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated”, HMO India said.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: The Chronology
The mortal remains of the tailor was brought back to his house earlier in the day. He will be cremated later in the day. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on Udaipur tailor beheading.
Udaipur Beheading: Here Are The LIVE Updates
- People join the funeral procession of Kanhaiya Lal.
- Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed yesterday by two men in Udaipur’s Maldas street area, reach his native place in Udaipur.
- “In view of the prevailing situation, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire district as well as the state. Shanti March has been cancelled by the organizers. We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Leaves of police personnel have been cancelled and they have been asked to report back. They are being deployed in law and order duty. We will ensure peace is maintained and take strict action against those attempting to disrupt it,” Ajmer SP Vikas Sharma told ANI.
- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calls for a meeting with officials regarding the law & order situation in the state, post the killing of Kanhaiya Lal yesterday, June 28
- I strongly condemn the Udaipur incident… We hope the Rajasthan govt takes strict action. Had the police been more alert, this wouldn’t have happened… Radicalisation is spreading… Nupur Sharma should be arrested; mere suspension was not enough: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
- Udaipur beheading | We’re interrogating the accused & action will be taken against those whose names will come in the probe. Commissioner has assured the victim’s family of compensation. There is peace now & appeal to people to maintain peace, said Dinesh MN, Addtl DGP ACB, Rajasthan
- Rajasthan LoP Gulab Chand Kataria reached MB Government Hospital in Udaipur, to meet the family of Kanhaiya Lal who was killed yesterday. He said, “Police should’ve provided protection when he asked for it & after his shop was closed for 4-5 days. It was a 100% failure of police.”
- Action will be taken against the accused. I appeal to everyone to have faith in the law. Law and order situation is under control. No incident has happened after the murder and the situation is completely under control, said Manoj Kumar, SP Udaipur, Rajasthan.
- A financial compensation of Rs 31 lakhs will be given to the kin of Kanhaiya Lal, said Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt.