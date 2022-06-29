Udaipur Murder Latest Update: Ghaus Mohammed, who killed Kanhaiya Lal, went to Pakistan for terrorist training and had been living in India as a sleeper cell. He was in touch with a Pakistan-based handler via different numbers, said the investigative agencies on Wednesday.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Cops Did Not Act Despite Him Filing Threat Complaint, Says Kanhaiya Lal's Son

“The role of Pakistan based agencies has emerged. We will check the call details record of all his numbers. His all social media profiles will be scanned. We will also try to establish the role of others if any,” said a source. Also Read - Muslim Leaders, Organisations Condemn Udaipur Killing, Term It Brutal, un-Islamic

The entire state of Rajasthan has been put on alert after Udaipur witnessed a gruesome murder of a Hindu tailor on Tuesday. The tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was killed by two men, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari on Tuesday afternoon in Udaipur’s Maldas street area on Tuesday for sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, now suspended BJP leader. Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Dramatic Arrest of Gos Mohammad & Riyaz Akhtari, Who Killed Kanhaiya Caught on Camera. Watch

They committed the crime purportedly as an act of revenge as they claimed in the video that Kanhaiya Lal had shown his support for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a social media post.

Police sources said that the plot to murder this man was made 10 days ago.

On Tuesday, police arrested both the accused, Ghaus Mohammad and Riyaz Jabbar, from Rajsamand. Apart from these, three others were also been caught by the police.

The beheading incident in Udaipur has sent shockwaves across the state.