Jaipur: A police constable was attacked with a sword and stones thrown at a police party by a mob in the Bhim town of Rajsamand district in Rajasthan when police lobbed teargas shells to prevent them from marching towards a mosque on Tuesday, a day after the murder of a tailor in Udaipur.Also Read - Udaipur Murder Accused Mohammed Ghaus Has Links With Pakistan Based Handlers: Investigative Agencies

“They were moving towards a religious place with the intention of attacking it. Someone from the mob hit a policeman with a sword. The injured policeman has been admitted to a hospital,” Director General of Police ML Lather told a press conference in Jaipur. Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Cops Did Not Act Despite Him Filing Threat Complaint, Says Kanhaiya Lal's Son

Police said protests also happened in Dungarpur, and markets remained closed in parts of Pali, Jalore, Sikar, and Sriganganagar districts, where agitators chanted Hanuman Chalisa at the sub-divisional magistrate’s office. Also Read - Muslim Leaders, Organisations Condemn Udaipur Killing, Term It Brutal, un-Islamic

The officials said locals in Bhim protested against the murder of the tailor and pelted stones at the police personnel when it fired teargas shells to prevent them from marching towards a mosque. The Rajsamand police control room said police were pelted with stones when the mob was prevented from advancing.

SHO Bhim Gajendra Singh said the situation was brought under control by lobbing teargas shells. Meanwhile, markets remained closed in Dungarpur where a group of agitated youths came out in support of Nupur Sharma who was recently suspended as a BJP spokesperson for her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.

The attack on the tailor is also being linked to this episode as the two men had indirectly referred to Sharma in their video. In Rajsamand, members of Hindu groups organied a protest outside Nagar Parishad office. Markets were also closed also in Sojat (Pali), Bhinmal and Sanchore (Jalore) and Reodar (Sikar) in protest against the incident.

A protest march was also organised in Anupgarh town of Sriganganagar district by Hindu outfits. They also chanted Hanuman Chalisa at the SDM office.

(With agency inputs)